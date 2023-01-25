Harry Styles Spotted With a Longtime Friend During a Day Out in London

Harry Styles appears to still be close friends with his former high school pal Ellis Calcutt!

The 28-year-old singer and actor was spotted hanging out with his longtime friend while strolling around town on Wednesday (January 25) in London, England.

Harry was dressed in a North Face winter jacket with black Nike pants and white sneakers. His hair was kept up in a claw clip and he wore a pair of sunglasses.

When rumors surfaced in 2012 that Harry and Ellie were dating, she reportedly wrote on social media, “Wow, you people are sooo quick to make up rumours.”

Ellie announced back in March 2022 that she is engaged to Jamie Cook and they’ve been together for nearly 10 years.

