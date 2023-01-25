Top Stories
Wed, 25 January 2023 at 11:43 am

James Corden Brings Two of His Kids to Lakers vs. Clippers Game!

James Corden Brings Two of His Kids to Lakers vs. Clippers Game!

James Corden had a fun night out with his two eldest children!

The 44-year-old The Late Late Show host was seen sitting in courtside seats with his son Max, 11, and daughter Carey, 8, on Tuesday night (January 24) at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles.

The family watched the two home teams, the Los Angeles Clippers and the Los Angeles Lakers, face off against each other. The Clippers won the game, 133-115.

James and his wife Julia Carey also share a five-year-old daughter named Charlotte.

In a recent interview, James explained why he needed to leave his role as The Late Late Show host. It all happened while he was working on another project during his break from the talk show.

Keep reading to find out more…

“I was filming on a Sunday and I came downstairs, it was about 6 a.m. and my son, who was 10 at the time, was sat on the stairs and he said, ‘Are you working today?’ and I said, ‘I am.’ And he said, ‘I thought, well, it’s Sunday,’ and I said, ‘I know, buddy, but this schedule’s just all over the place. We just got to get it done because we only have a tiny amount of time before we have to go back and do the show,’ and his face just kind of dropped,” James said (via People). “I got in the car and I called my wife Jules and I said, ‘I’ve realized, best-case scenario we have six more summers where Max is like, even remotely wants to be around us and I cannot waste another one.’”

James was recently accused of copying another late night host’s set.

