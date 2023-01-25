Top Stories
Wed, 25 January 2023 at 8:25 pm

Jennifer Lawrence Wears Blazer & Shorts to Meeting in Beverly Hills

Jennifer Lawrence Wears Blazer & Shorts to Meeting in Beverly Hills

Jennifer Lawrence is getting some work done.

The 32-year-old Oscar-winning actress checked her phone as she headed to an afternoon meeting on Wednesday (January 25) in Beverly Hills, Calif.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Jennifer Lawrence

For the meeting, Jennifer wore a navy blazer with coordinating shorts and a black top paired with sunglasses and cream-colored flats.

In a new interview, Jennifer revealed the celebs that would make her the most starstruck if she met them, and her answer might surprise you!

If you missed it, Jennifer clarified comments she made about female action heroes after facing some backlash.

Back in October, Jennifer was spotted filming her new project in Long Island. Check out the set pics here.

Click through the gallery inside for 15+ pictures of Jennifer Lawrence heading to her meeting…
Photos: Backgrid USA
Posted to: Jennifer Lawrence

