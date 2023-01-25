Jeremy Renner's Accident: Police Report Reveals He Was Saving His Nephew From Injury Before He Was Run Over

More details have been revealed about the terrible accident that left Jeremy Renner hospitalized after being run over and crushed by his snow plow machine.

According to a new police report, the 52-year-old Marvel star was plowing on New Year’s Day when his 14,000-pound Pistenbully snowcat plow machine suddenly began sliding. He had been helping his grown nephew get his car out of the snow pile, and when the Pistenbully began sliding towards his nephew, he hopped out to try and save him from being hit. Fans are lauding him as a real life superhero for his heroic effort.

After hopping out of the vehicle, he didn’t set the emergency break, and the Pistenbully ended up crushing Jeremy.

The report read (via CNN), “The Pistenbully snow groomer began sliding causing Renner to exit the vehicle without setting the emergency brake.”

The report continued, “Although the Pistenbully had some mechanical issues, it is believed based on our mechanical inspection that the parking brake would keep the Pistenbully from moving forward. When Renner attempted to stop or divert the Pistenbully to avoid injury to (his nephew), he was pulled under the vehicle by the track and run over.”

“Mechanical issues may have been a factor in this accident,” the report noted, adding that the brake indicator light in the Pistenbully was not functioning properly and could have contributed to the accident.

CNN revealed details about the 911 call, saying after the accident, a caller said he was “completely crushed under a large snowcat (vehicle)” and had “extreme (difficulty) breathing,” with “the right side of his chest … collapsed – upper torso is crushed.”

The police report added, “The Pistenbully rolled over him and continued down the road. He laid on the ground and focused on his breathing while (his nephew and others) rendered aid to him until medical personnel arrived on scene.”

He broke over 30 bones as a result of the accident. He is thankfully now out of the hospital and recovering more at his home.