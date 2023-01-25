Jessie James Decker Reveals the Reason Why Husband Eric Decker Refuses To Get A Vasectomy

Jessie James Decker shared that she and her husband Eric probably won’t have more children but that he refuses to get a vasectomy.

The couple shares Forrest Bradley, 4, Eric “Bubby” Thomas II, 7, and Vivianne Rose, 8.

“I keep asking him, ‘Go make that appointment’ and he won’t. He just won’t do it,” the 34-year-old country star told Us Weekly. “He says it takes, like, his manhood away from him. So he’s just gonna leave it, I guess.”

Jessie shared that although they are not planning on having more children that her husband’s refusal to get a vasectomy leaves the door open to the possibility.

“I mean, you know, if it happens, it’s always a blessing. We’re not doing anything to truly prevent that,” she said.

Jessie also shared about what they do to keep their marriage healthy.

“We really try to make it a point [and say], like, ‘Let’s have these moments where we lay in here and we pillow talk each other … and just make sure we give each other that time,’” Jessie said. “It’s so important. Even early on in the day we’ll be like, ‘Is tonight the night?’ We make sure that we flirt [and] we get each other excited.”

