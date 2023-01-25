Joshua Jackson & Busy Philipps Celebrate Michelle Williams Receiving Her 5th Oscar Nomination

Michelle Williams is getting love from her Dawson’s Creek co-stars after earning her fifth Oscars nomination!

On Tuesday (January 24), it was announced that the 42-year-old actress was nominated for Best Actress for her role in The Fabelmans.

Following news of her nomination, Michelle‘s Dawson’s Creek co-stars Joshua Jackson and Busy Philipps celebrated her huge accomplishment.

“RB- I’m just gonna go back in time and tell this kid that she’s going to have 5 OSCAR NOMINATIONS in the next 20 years. 😭 And a BEAUTIFUL family. And be surrounded by love. (And GORGEOUS CLOTHES) But tbh- that’s probably along the lines of what I was saying to her then,” Busy, 43, wrote on Instagram along with a throwback photo of Michelle.

“I love you MW. Proud of you forever for building the life and career you dreamed of, even though the absolute overwhelming grief of being human had you wondering if you could at times. But then you would dig deep and try again,” Busy continued. “It’s one of my favorite things about you. You have never NEVER stopped trying. A new way, a new recipe, a new parenting style, a new author, a new approach to work, a new love, a new role…but always the same loving brilliant gentle sensitive funny wild thoughtful beautiful beautiful BEAUTIFUL you. ❤️🌟”

Josh, 44, re-posted Busy‘s message to Michelle on his Instagram Story while adding, “5 Academy Award nominations!!!! Holy Moses. I don’t know but I imagine that this was taken in some dingy wantering [sic] hole when we were all kids. What an amazing journey you have been on. Congratulations!”

