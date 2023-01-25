Kate Middleton Gets to Work on Her Early Childhood Initiative at Windsor Castle

Kate Middleton was business chic as she hosted a meeting at Windsor Castle.

The 41-year-old Princess of Wales met with the Early Years Advisory Group on Wednesday (January 25) in Windsor, England.

The Advisory Group was created to offer strategic advice to The Princess of Wales and provide oversight of the work of her Royal Foundation Centre for Early Childhood.

The Royal Foundation’s chief executive Amanda Berry said in a statement, “Working with such an eminent group of people is an absolute privilege. I know their advice and experience is hugely valued by the Princess, and the whole Centre for Early Childhood team, as we continue to drive awareness of, and action on, the transformative impact of the early years. The Advisory Group’s support in our key areas of research, collaboration and awareness raising will be invaluable and I look forward to working closely with them to make a difference for generations to come.”

FYI: Kate is wearing Alexander McQueen.