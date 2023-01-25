L.A. Rams Coach Sean McVay Spotted on Romantic Dinner Date with Wife Veronika Khomyn

The Los Angeles Rams might not be going to the Super Bowl this year, but head coach Sean McVay is still thriving.

The 37-year-old football coach was joined by his wife, Ukrainian model Veronika Khomyn, while enjoying a romantic night out on Tuesday (January 24) in Los Angeles.

Sean and Veronika were seen leaving a restaurant after getting dinner together.

The Rams won the Super Bowl in 2022 and Sean celebrated the win by going to Cabo with his friends and we have photos of him going shirtless during a yacht day.

Sean and Veronika, who have been together for over 10 years, got married last year. For those who don’t know, he became the youngest head coach in NFL history for the Rams in 2016 at the age of 30 at the time.