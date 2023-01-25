Lady Gaga Speaks Out After Being Nominated at Oscars 2023 & Confirms She's Filming Now for 'Joker' Sequel!

Lady Gaga is feeling grateful!

The 36-year-old Chromatica superstar shared an update following the happy news of her nomination at the 2023 Academy Awards, where she is nominated for Best Original Song for “Hold My Hand” from the Top Gun: Maverick soundtrack.

“Thank you so much to the Academy for nominating my song ‘Hold My Hand’ for an Oscar this year!” she captioned a photo of herself holding flowers.

“Writing this song for the film Top Gun: Maverick was a deep and powerful experience that I will never forget. So grateful for the magic of music and cinema. Love you my co-writer @bloodpop,” she continued.

“I’m on set filming now big love to little monsters! 🃏” she added, along with a Joker card, alluding to the fact that she’s working on Joker: Folie à Deux, which is set to be released in 2024.

