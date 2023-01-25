Top Stories
Lauren Sanchez Reveals How Her Romance with Jeff Bezos Blossomed, What She Had to Stop Doing After Entering the Relationship, &amp; More

Lauren Sanchez Reveals How Her Romance with Jeff Bezos Blossomed, What She Had to Stop Doing After Entering the Relationship, & More

So Many Famous Stars Were Rejected From 'SNL' (You'll Be Shocked By Some of These Huge Comedy Stars!)

So Many Famous Stars Were Rejected From 'SNL' (You'll Be Shocked By Some of These Huge Comedy Stars!)

Paris Hilton Is A Mom; Welcomes First Baby With Husband Carter Reum!

Paris Hilton Is A Mom; Welcomes First Baby With Husband Carter Reum!

Did You See Who Is Missing From the 'Teen Wolf' Movie?

Did You See Who Is Missing From the 'Teen Wolf' Movie?

Wed, 25 January 2023 at 11:42 am

Lauren Sanchez Reveals How Her Romance with Jeff Bezos Blossomed, What She Had to Stop Doing After Entering the Relationship, Why She Didn't Get That Gig on 'The View' & More: 'WSJ Magazine' Highlights!

Continue Here »

Lauren Sanchez Reveals How Her Romance with Jeff Bezos Blossomed, What She Had to Stop Doing After Entering the Relationship, Why She Didn't Get That Gig on 'The View' & More: 'WSJ Magazine' Highlights!

Lauren Sánchez is dishing all of the details about her romance with Jeff Bezos in the latest issue of WSJ. Magazine.

The 53-year-old pilot and girlfriend of the billionaire Amazon founder spoke about how their relationship blossomed, what a typical Sunday looks like for them, what she had to stop doing once she entered a relationship with him, and so much more. In the interview, Lauren also revealed why she wasn’t chosen to co-host The View after she was heavily in the running.

Keep reading to see every detail…

Continue Here »

Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty
Posted to: EG, Extended, Jeff Bezos, Lauren Sanchez, Slideshow

JJ Links Around The Web

Photo of Private: JJ Links Around The Web
Getty Images
  • Chloe Bailey announced the release date for her debut solo album - Just Jared Jr
  • Find out who will be playing Lex Luthor on Superman & Lois - Just Jared Jr
  • Here's everything coming to Peacock in February - Just Jared Jr
  • Austin Butler reacts to his Oscars nod - Just Jared Jr