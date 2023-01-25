Lauren Sanchez Reveals How Her Romance with Jeff Bezos Blossomed, What She Had to Stop Doing After Entering the Relationship, Why She Didn't Get That Gig on 'The View' & More: 'WSJ Magazine' Highlights!
Lauren Sánchez is dishing all of the details about her romance with Jeff Bezos in the latest issue of WSJ. Magazine.
The 53-year-old pilot and girlfriend of the billionaire Amazon founder spoke about how their relationship blossomed, what a typical Sunday looks like for them, what she had to stop doing once she entered a relationship with him, and so much more. In the interview, Lauren also revealed why she wasn’t chosen to co-host The View after she was heavily in the running.
