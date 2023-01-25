Margot Robbie Is Not Estranged From Her Father, Her Uncle Claims

Margot Robbie‘s uncle is speaking out to clarify the relationship she has with her father.

The 32-year-old Babylon actress’ uncle, Wayne Robbie, says his brother Doug Robbie and his daughter Margot‘s relationship has never been on bad terms.

“He certainly does have a relationship with her. He is very proud of her,” Wayne said.

Keep reading to find out more…

Wayne said his brother even went to Sydney to see Margot when she attended the premiere of her new film Babylon.

In 2016, Margot was asked by The Sun about what qualities she shared with her father and said, “None, I’m not like him at all.”

In contrast, she told GQ Magazine in 2014, “My mum is just the sweetest person on Earth, and if I turned into her, I wouldn’t be that upset at all; in fact, it would be an honour.”

Margot was raised by her mom along with her three siblings on the Gold Coast.

“It’s Margot‘s life and we don’t get involved in giving comment. But we are very proud of Margot and everything she has achieved,” he told Daily Mail Australia.

“We just have a bit of a policy about speaking to the media – that is something that is really up to her if she wants to say anything publicly,” he continued.

“Doug is retired now he has been for a long time. But he is in contact with Margot and all of the kids,” Wayne said.

Margot recently received an interesting offer from tennis star Stefanos Tsitsipas while at the Australian Open.