Mike 'The Situation' Sorrentino & Wife Lauren Welcome Second Child, Reveal Her Sweet Name

Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino and his wife Lauren have welcomed their second child – a baby girl!

The couple’s rep confirmed the news and revealed the baby’s name, birth weight, and birth date!

A rep for the 40-year-old reality star and his 38-year-old wife confirmed to People they welcomed their newborn on Tuesday (January 24) at 8:22 a. She weighed 5lb 15 oz at birth and they chose the name Mia Bella Elizabeth Sorrentino.

The couple are also parents to 21-month-old son Romeo. Congrats to the family on their new addition!

