Wed, 25 January 2023 at 3:58 pm

Mike 'The Situation' Sorrentino & Wife Lauren Welcome Second Child, Reveal Her Sweet Name

Mike 'The Situation' Sorrentino & Wife Lauren Welcome Second Child, Reveal Her Sweet Name

Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino and his wife Lauren have welcomed their second child – a baby girl!

The couple’s rep confirmed the news and revealed the baby’s name, birth weight, and birth date!

Keep reading to find out more…

A rep for the 40-year-old reality star and his 38-year-old wife confirmed to People they welcomed their newborn on Tuesday (January 24) at 8:22 a. She weighed 5lb 15 oz at birth and they chose the name Mia Bella Elizabeth Sorrentino.

The couple are also parents to 21-month-old son Romeo. Congrats to the family on their new addition!

Fans of Jersey Shore will be happy to know that a new season of Family Vacation is premiering tomorrow on MTV! You may be wondering if these 2 cast members will ever be returning to the show…
