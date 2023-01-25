Netflix Is Removing 24 Movies & TV Shows in February 2023 - Full List Released
Netflix has just released the full list of movies and television shows that will be removed from the streaming service throughout the month of February 2023.
This, unfortunately, does happen every month. This coming month it looks like the streamer has decided to expire 24 titles.
Keep reading to see the full list of movies & TV shows that won’t be available to stream on Netflix for much longer…
Leaving 2/3/23
Dragonheart: Vengeance
Leaving 2/4/23
The Paper Tigers
Leaving 2/7/23
H2O: Just Add Water: Seasons 2-3
Leaving 2/9/23
Versailles: Seasons 1-2
Leaving 2/11/23
ONE PIECE: Alabasta
ONE PIECE: East Blue
ONE PIECE: Enter Chopper at the Winter Island
ONE PIECE: Entering into the Grand Line
Leaving 2/14/23
Monster High: Electrified
Leaving 2/15/23
The Forest
Mr. Right
Term Life
Leaving 2/17/23
No Escape Room
Leaving 2/21/23
Bert Kreischer: The Machine
Leaving 2/24/23
Sin senos sí hay paraíso: Seasons 1-3
Leaving 2/25/23
Zach Galifianakis: Live at the Purple Onion
Leaving 2/28/23
Air Force One
Cake
Coach Carter
Margin Call
Scream 4
Shutter Island
Sorry to Bother You
Walking Tall
