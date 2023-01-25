Netflix Is Removing 24 Movies & TV Shows in February 2023 - Full List Released

Netflix has just released the full list of movies and television shows that will be removed from the streaming service throughout the month of February 2023.

Leaving 2/3/23

Dragonheart: Vengeance

Leaving 2/4/23

The Paper Tigers

Leaving 2/7/23

H2O: Just Add Water: Seasons 2-3

Leaving 2/9/23

Versailles: Seasons 1-2

Leaving 2/11/23

ONE PIECE: Alabasta

ONE PIECE: East Blue

ONE PIECE: Enter Chopper at the Winter Island

ONE PIECE: Entering into the Grand Line

Leaving 2/14/23

Monster High: Electrified

Leaving 2/15/23

The Forest

Mr. Right

Term Life

Leaving 2/17/23

No Escape Room

Leaving 2/21/23

Bert Kreischer: The Machine

Leaving 2/24/23

Sin senos sí hay paraíso: Seasons 1-3

Leaving 2/25/23

Zach Galifianakis: Live at the Purple Onion

Leaving 2/28/23

Air Force One

Cake

Coach Carter

Margin Call

Scream 4

Shutter Island

Sorry to Bother You

Walking Tall

