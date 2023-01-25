Top Stories
Wed, 25 January 2023 at 10:36 am

Netflix Is Removing 24 Movies & TV Shows in February 2023 - Full List Released

Netflix Is Removing 24 Movies & TV Shows in February 2023 - Full List Released

Netflix has just released the full list of movies and television shows that will be removed from the streaming service throughout the month of February 2023.

This, unfortunately, does happen every month. This coming month it looks like the streamer has decided to expire 24 titles.

Keep reading to see the full list of movies & TV shows that won’t be available to stream on Netflix for much longer…

See the full list of the 24 movies and television shows that will be removed from Netflix in just a few days…

Leaving 2/3/23
Dragonheart: Vengeance

Leaving 2/4/23
The Paper Tigers

Leaving 2/7/23
H2O: Just Add Water: Seasons 2-3

Leaving 2/9/23
Versailles: Seasons 1-2

Leaving 2/11/23
ONE PIECE: Alabasta
ONE PIECE: East Blue
ONE PIECE: Enter Chopper at the Winter Island
ONE PIECE: Entering into the Grand Line

Leaving 2/14/23
Monster High: Electrified

Leaving 2/15/23
The Forest
Mr. Right
Term Life

Leaving 2/17/23
No Escape Room

Leaving 2/21/23
Bert Kreischer: The Machine

Leaving 2/24/23
Sin senos sí hay paraíso: Seasons 1-3

Leaving 2/25/23
Zach Galifianakis: Live at the Purple Onion

Leaving 2/28/23
Air Force One
Cake
Coach Carter
Margin Call
Scream 4
Shutter Island
Sorry to Bother You
Walking Tall

SOUND OFF IN THE COMMENTS and let us know which removal you’re most upset about.

And if you didn’t see, Netflix already canceled 3 TV shows this year so far and fans are NOT happy with these decisions.
Photos: Netflix
Posted to: Netflix

