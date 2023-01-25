New to Netflix in February 2023: 'Lord of the Rings' Trilogy, 'You' Season 4 & More!

Netflix has revealed every movie and television show that will be debuting on the streaming service beginning on February 1.

This coming month, there are a lot of Netflix originals debuting including the new season of Outer Banks, part one of You season four, and more. There is definitely a lot in store on Netflix in the coming days, so mark your calendars with your faves!

In addition, the entire Lord of the Rings trilogy will also be available to stream soon!

Keep reading to see the full list of movies and television shows debuting on the streaming service next month…

New to Netflix in February 2023:

February 1

The Great British Baking Show: The Professionals season 6

Gunther’s Millions

Bad Boys

Bad Boys II

Call Me by Your Name

Daddy’s Little Girls

Eat Pray Love

Enough

It (2017)

Julie & Julia

La La Land

The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring

The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King

The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers

New Amsterdam seasons 3 & 4

The Pursuit of Happyness

Spanglish

Spy Kids: All the Time in the World

Stepmom

Survivor season 32

Tyler Perry’s I Can Do Bad All by Myself

Underworld

February 2

Freeridge

February 3

Class

Infiesto

Stromboli

True Spirit

Viking Wolf

February 4

Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile

February 6

VINLAND SAGA Season 2

February 8

Bill Russell: Legend

The Exchange

MTV Floribama Shore Season 1

February 9

Dear David

My Dad the Bounty Hunter

You season 4: part 1

February 10

10 Days of a Good Man

Love is Blind: After the Altar season 3

Love to Hate You

Your Place or Mine

February 13

Squared Love All Over Again

VINLAND SAGA Season 2

February 14

All the Places

A Sunday Affair

In Love All Over Again

Jim Jefferies: High n’ Dry

Pasión de Gavilanes Season 1-2

Perfect Match

Re/Member

February 15

#NoFilter

African Queens: Njinga

Eve Lasting

Full Swing

The Law According to Lidia Poët

Red Rose

February 16

47 Meters Down: Uncaged

Ouija

The Upshaws Part 3

February 17

A Girl and an Astronaut

Community Squad

Ganglands Season 2

Unlocked

February 19

Whindersson Nunes: Preaching to the Choir

February 20

Operation Finale

VINLAND SAGA Season 2

February 21

Perfect Match

February 22

Murdaugh Murders: A Southern Scandal

The Strays

Triptych

February 23

Call Me Chihiro

Outer Banks season 3

February 24

Formula 1: Drive to Survive season 5

Oddballs Season 2

Married at First Sight Season 12

Pokémon Ultimate Journeys: The Series Part 2

We Have a Ghost

Who Were We Running From?

February 27

VINLAND SAGA season 2 (new episodes)

February 28

A Whole Lifetime with Jamie Demetriou

American Pickers season 15

Perfect Match

Too Hot to Handle: Germany

Unfortunately, Netflix is also removing 24 movies and television shows from the streamer in February as well. See that full list right here.