New to Netflix in February 2023: 'Lord of the Rings' Trilogy, 'You' Season 4 & More!
Netflix has revealed every movie and television show that will be debuting on the streaming service beginning on February 1.
This coming month, there are a lot of Netflix originals debuting including the new season of Outer Banks, part one of You season four, and more. There is definitely a lot in store on Netflix in the coming days, so mark your calendars with your faves!
In addition, the entire Lord of the Rings trilogy will also be available to stream soon!
New to Netflix in February 2023:
New to Netflix in February 2023:
February 1
The Great British Baking Show: The Professionals season 6
Gunther’s Millions
Bad Boys
Bad Boys II
Call Me by Your Name
Daddy’s Little Girls
Eat Pray Love
Enough
It (2017)
Julie & Julia
La La Land
The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring
The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King
The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers
New Amsterdam seasons 3 & 4
The Pursuit of Happyness
Spanglish
Spy Kids: All the Time in the World
Stepmom
Survivor season 32
Tyler Perry’s I Can Do Bad All by Myself
Underworld
February 2
Freeridge
February 3
Class
Infiesto
Stromboli
True Spirit
Viking Wolf
February 4
Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile
February 6
VINLAND SAGA Season 2
February 8
Bill Russell: Legend
The Exchange
MTV Floribama Shore Season 1
February 9
Dear David
My Dad the Bounty Hunter
You season 4: part 1
February 10
10 Days of a Good Man
Love is Blind: After the Altar season 3
Love to Hate You
Your Place or Mine
February 13
Squared Love All Over Again
VINLAND SAGA Season 2
February 14
All the Places
A Sunday Affair
In Love All Over Again
Jim Jefferies: High n’ Dry
Pasión de Gavilanes Season 1-2
Perfect Match
Re/Member
February 15
#NoFilter
African Queens: Njinga
Eve Lasting
Full Swing
The Law According to Lidia Poët
Red Rose
February 16
47 Meters Down: Uncaged
Ouija
The Upshaws Part 3
February 17
A Girl and an Astronaut
Community Squad
Ganglands Season 2
Unlocked
February 19
Whindersson Nunes: Preaching to the Choir
February 20
Operation Finale
VINLAND SAGA Season 2
February 21
Perfect Match
February 22
Murdaugh Murders: A Southern Scandal
The Strays
Triptych
February 23
Call Me Chihiro
Outer Banks season 3
February 24
Formula 1: Drive to Survive season 5
Oddballs Season 2
Married at First Sight Season 12
Pokémon Ultimate Journeys: The Series Part 2
We Have a Ghost
Who Were We Running From?
February 27
VINLAND SAGA season 2 (new episodes)
February 28
A Whole Lifetime with Jamie Demetriou
American Pickers season 15
Perfect Match
Too Hot to Handle: Germany
