Nikki Bella Reveals the Reason Why She Wore Her John Cena Wedding Gown to Marry Artem Chigvintsev (& We Now Know If Artem Took Issue With It, Too)

Nikki Bella and Artem Chigvintsev have been married for several months now, and their wedding is set to be televised in a special, Nikki Bella Says I Do, airing on January 26.

You may be surprised to learn that for the August 2022 nuptials, the 39-year-old reality star chose to wear the wedding dress she bought for her wedding with ex fiance John Cena. The pair broke up in 2018 after a long relationship.

