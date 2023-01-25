Top Stories
Lauren Sanchez Reveals How Her Romance with Jeff Bezos Blossomed, What She Had to Stop Doing After Entering the Relationship, &amp; More

So Many Famous Stars Were Rejected From 'SNL' (You'll Be Shocked By Some of These Huge Comedy Stars!)

Julia Fox's Tour of Her New York City Apartment Goes Viral &amp; You Have to See Why

There's a Reason Why This Famous Actor Wasn't Chosen as Lex Luthor in 'Superman &amp; Lois,' Despite Fans Thinking It Could Happen

Wed, 25 January 2023 at 12:54 pm

Nikki Bella Reveals the Reason Why She Wore Her John Cena Wedding Gown to Marry Artem Chigvintsev (& We Now Know If Artem Took Issue With It, Too)

Nikki Bella and Artem Chigvintsev have been married for several months now, and their wedding is set to be televised in a special, Nikki Bella Says I Do, airing on January 26.

You may be surprised to learn that for the August 2022 nuptials, the 39-year-old reality star chose to wear the wedding dress she bought for her wedding with ex fiance John Cena. The pair broke up in 2018 after a long relationship.

Keep reading to find out why Nikki Bella wanted to wear the dress she bought for her wedding to John Cena…

