Noah Cyrus' Chest-Baring Chain Look Is Going Viral

Noah Cyrus‘ latest outfit is grabbing headlines!

The 23-year-old singer wore a Stéphane Rolland Haute Couture gown while out and about in Paris, France on Tuesday (January 24) in Paris, France. The gown featured a chain detail covers her bare chest – and these photos might not be super safe to look at while at work! You can see the photos in the gallery below.

Paris’ Haute Couture fashion week is set to wrap up today, but be on the lookout for more fashion shows very soon!

Meanwhile, this month, Noah‘s older sister Miley Cyrus has been making a lot of headlines. If you haven’t seen, you need to check out the reason why.

See all the photos of the daring look in the gallery embedded below…