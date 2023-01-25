Top Stories
Lauren Sanchez Reveals How Her Romance with Jeff Bezos Blossomed, What She Had to Stop Doing After Entering the Relationship, & More

2 Major 'Grey's Anatomy' Exits Have Been Confirmed This Year

Julia Fox's Tour of Her New York City Apartment Goes Viral & You Have to See Why

There's a Reason Why This Famous Actor Wasn't Chosen as Lex Luthor in 'Superman & Lois,' Despite Fans Thinking It Could Happen

Wed, 25 January 2023 at 2:28 pm

Noah Cyrus' Chest-Baring Chain Look Is Going Viral

Noah Cyrus' Chest-Baring Chain Look Is Going Viral

Noah Cyrus‘ latest outfit is grabbing headlines!

The 23-year-old singer wore a Stéphane Rolland Haute Couture gown while out and about in Paris, France on Tuesday (January 24) in Paris, France. The gown featured a chain detail covers her bare chest – and these photos might not be super safe to look at while at work! You can see the photos in the gallery below.

Paris’ Haute Couture fashion week is set to wrap up today, but be on the lookout for more fashion shows very soon!

Meanwhile, this month, Noah‘s older sister Miley Cyrus has been making a lot of headlines. If you haven’t seen, you need to check out the reason why.

See all the photos of the daring look in the gallery embedded below…
Photos: Backgrid
