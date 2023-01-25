North West to Make Acting Debut in New Movie with Mom Kim Kardashian

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West‘s oldest daughter, North West, is set to make her acting debut.

The nine-year-old will be featured in an upcoming movie alongside her mom Kim!

North has landed a role in the upcoming animated film PAW Patrol 2. Deadline reports that she is part of a “trio of new pups” that will also include Minari‘s Alan Kim and TikTok star Brice Gonzalez of EnkyBoys.

Kim and Kanye‘s son Saint West will have a cameo role in the movie.

Kim is reprising her role as Delores from the first film, which grossed $144 million at the worldwide box office despite being released in the middle of the pandemic. It was also available for streaming on Paramount+ at the same time.

“This year marks the 10th anniversary of the PAW Patrol franchise, and what better way to celebrate than the release of our second feature film,” said Jennifer Dodge, Spin Master’s President of Entertainment and producer of the film. “As we continue to expand the PAW Patrol universe for fans, we’ll follow the pups on mightier missions and explore their backstories, this time with a heartwarming tale centered around our heroine Skye. With this cast of dynamic voice talent, we’re bringing a whole new level of excitement to the big screen.”

