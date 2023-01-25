Top Stories
Lauren Sanchez Reveals How Her Romance with Jeff Bezos Blossomed, What She Had to Stop Doing After Entering the Relationship, &amp; More

Lauren Sanchez Reveals How Her Romance with Jeff Bezos Blossomed, What She Had to Stop Doing After Entering the Relationship, & More

2 Major 'Grey's Anatomy' Exits Have Been Confirmed This Year

2 Major 'Grey's Anatomy' Exits Have Been Confirmed This Year

Julia Fox's Tour of Her New York City Apartment Goes Viral &amp; You Have to See Why

Julia Fox's Tour of Her New York City Apartment Goes Viral & You Have to See Why

There's a Reason Why This Famous Actor Wasn't Chosen as Lex Luthor in 'Superman &amp; Lois,' Despite Fans Thinking It Could Happen

There's a Reason Why This Famous Actor Wasn't Chosen as Lex Luthor in 'Superman & Lois,' Despite Fans Thinking It Could Happen

Wed, 25 January 2023 at 3:09 pm

Oprah Winfrey Says She Only Has 3 Close Friends & She Revealed Who They Are

Continue Here »

Oprah Winfrey Says She Only Has 3 Close Friends & She Revealed Who They Are

Oprah Winfrey has a very tight-knit inner circle and she previously said that she only has a few close friends.

The 67-year-old talk show host said in an October 2021 interview that she only has three close friends and she discussed her connections with them.

“I don’t have a lot of friends,” Oprah admitted during her appearance on the Making Space with Hoda Kotb podcast.

“I never really expanded that circle until recently,” she added. “You know, I had become friends with a couple of people in my later adult life in the past five years.”

Browse through the slideshow to find out who Oprah’s three friends are…

Continue Here »

Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty
Posted to: Bob Greene, EG, Extended, Gayle King, Maria Shriver, Oprah Winfrey, Slideshow

JJ Links Around The Web

Photo of Private: JJ Links Around The Web
Getty Images
  • Chloe Bailey announced the release date for her debut solo album - Just Jared Jr
  • Find out who will be playing Lex Luthor on Superman & Lois - Just Jared Jr
  • Here's everything coming to Peacock in February - Just Jared Jr
  • Austin Butler reacts to his Oscars nod - Just Jared Jr