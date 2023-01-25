Police Called to Britney Spears' House Amid Concerns After Deleting Her Instagram Account Again

Britney Spears is doing fine, according to authorities.

The 41-year-old “Oops!…I Did It Again” singer deleted her Instagram at some point within the past day, which she’s done several times in the past year, but evidently sparked concern, as cops were called to her home for a wellness check.

Someone called the Ventura County Sheriff’s Office, according to TMZ on Wednesday (January 25).

Deputies from the sheriff’s office went to Britney‘s home and “determined there was no reason to believe she was in danger.”

It’s unclear if they spoke to Britney directly.

She recently changed her name on her Instagram account to River Red along with a video of herself dancing. It’s unclear if the new name is a reference to the 1998 movie of the same name, which follows a young man who kills his alcoholic father to end the cycle of violence in the house.

The welfare check was conducted at the home she’s lived in for years in Thousand Oaks. There is also some news about the other house she just bought last year.