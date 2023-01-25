Randy Gonzalez, 'Enkyboys' Father-Son Duo TikTok Star, Passes Away at 35

Randy Gonzalez has sadly passed away.

The father in the popular TikTok duo Enkyboys has died at the age of 35, according to a source close to the family, via TMZ.

He reportedly passed away on Wednesday (January 25) while in hospice due to colon cancer. He bravely documented his battle with the disease on social media throughout his diagnosis. They amassed well over 15 million followers, and nearly 300 million likes.

Randy first broke the news about his condition back in April.

He and his son Brice used their social media platform to spread awareness about colon cancer.

At the same time, Brice had just landed a role on NBC‘s Lopez Vs. Lopez as Chance. See a clip of his appearance on the show.

Our thoughts are with Randy Gonzalez‘s loved ones at this incredibly difficult time.