Wed, 25 January 2023 at 2:22 pm

Ranking the Best Super Bowl Halftime Shows of All Time - Top 20 List!

Ranking the Best Super Bowl Halftime Shows of All Time - Top 20 List!

While a lot of people will watch the Super Bowl for the actual game, many of us are watching for the halftime show!

Rihanna will be taking the stage during the 2023 Super Bowl and we can’t wait to find out what she does on stage.

Ahead of the big show on February 12, we’re taking a look back at the Super Bowl Halftime Shows of the past and ranking our picks for the Top 20 performances of all time.

The NFL started having pop music acts perform at the halftime show starting in 1991 with New Kids on the Block. There have been some years where many acts come together to give a great show and more recently, solo headliners have performed during halftime.

Browse through the slideshow to see our ranking of the best Super Bowl Halftime Shows of all time…

