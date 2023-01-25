Razzie Awards Remove Ryan Kiera Armstrong's Nomination for Worst Actress, Policy Change Announced

Ryan Kiera Armstrong has received an apology from the Razzie Awards and her nomination for “Worst Actress” has been removed.

The 12-year-old actress was nominated for Worst Actress for her work in the movie Firestarter. She was only 11 when she made the film, which also stars Zac Efron.

The movie earned a nomination for Worst Remake/Rip-off/Sequel, though Zac did not get a nomination.

The co-founder of the Razzies initially said the backlash for Ryan‘s nomination was “overblown,” but it looks like they’ve changed their tune.

Keep reading to find out more…

Ryan‘s nomination has been removed and the Razzie Awards will no longer nominate any performers or filmmakers under the age of 18.

Check out the full list of nominations for the 2023 Razzie Awards.

Check out the full statement from Razzies co-founder John Wilson…

Sometimes, you do things without thinking, Then you are called out for it. Then you get it. It’s why the Razzies were created in the first place.

The recent valid criticism of the choice of 11 year old Armstrong as a nominee for one of our awards brought our attention to how insensitive we’ve been in this instance. As a result, we have removed Armstrong’s name from the Final Ballot that our members will cast next month. We also believe a public apology is owed Ms. Armstrong, and wish to say we regret any hurt she experienced as a result of our choices.

Having learned from this lesson, we would also like to announce that, from this point forward, we are adopting a Voting Guideline precluding any performer or film-maker under 18 years of age from being considered for our awards.

We have never intended to bury anyone’s career. It is why our Redeemer Award was created. We all make mistakes, very much us included.

Since our motto is “Own Your Bad,” we realize that we ourselves must also live up to it.

Sincerely,

John Wilson, The Razzie Awards