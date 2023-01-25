Top Stories
Wed, 25 January 2023 at 6:25 pm

Riley Keough & Sam Claflin Lead Prime Video's 'Daisy Jones & The Six' - Watch The First Teaser & Listen To Lead Single 'Regret'

Riley Keough & Sam Claflin Lead Prime Video's 'Daisy Jones & The Six' - Watch The First Teaser & Listen To Lead Single 'Regret'

Riley Keough and Sam Claflin both take over the mic in this first look photo from Prime Video’s upcoming series, Daisy Jones & The Six.

The streaming giant just dropped the first teaser for the new show, which also stars Camila Morrone, Will Harrison, Suki Waterhouse, Josh Whitehouse, Sebastian Chacon, Nabiyah Be, Tom Wright, and Timothy Olyphant.

Based on the best-selling novel by Taylor Jenkins Reid, Daisy Jones & The Six is a limited musical-drama series detailing the rise and precipitous fall of a renowned rock band.

In 1977, Daisy Jones & The Six were on top of the world. Fronted by two charismatic lead singers—Daisy Jones (Keough) and Billy Dunne (Claflin)—the band had risen from obscurity to fame. And then, after a sold-out show at Chicago’s Soldier Field, they called it quits. Now, decades later, the band members finally agree to reveal the truth. This is the story of how an iconic band imploded at the height of its powers.

In the teaser, you can hear a snippet of the first single, “Regret”, which will be released by Atlantic Records.

Daisy Jones & The Six will debut on March 3 on Prime Video, with episodes being released every Friday through March 24.
Photos: Prime Video
Posted to: Camila Morrone, Josh Whitehouse, Nabiyah Be, Riley Keough, Sam Claflin, Sebastian Chacon, Suki Waterhouse, Timothy Olyphant, Tom Wright, Will Harrison

