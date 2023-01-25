Scarlett Johansson Films Scenes for 'Project Artemis' with Woody Harrelson in Atlanta

Scarlett Johansson and Woody Harrelson are taking a break from filming their upcoming Apple TV+ movie Project Artemis.

The 38-year-old actress and the 61-year-old actor were spotted leaving set after filming a few scenes on Wednesday afternoon (January 25) in Atlanta, Georgia.

For their time on set, Scarlett was seen wearing a navy dress while Woody wore a white collared shirt, red tie, and gray pants.

As of right now, not much is known about Project Artemis other than it being “set against the space race in the 60s.”

Last month, Scarlett was seen filming a few scenes with co-star Channing Tatum

Just recently, it was revealed that Scarlett will be starring in a new limited series at Prime Video.

