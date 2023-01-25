Top Stories
Viral TikTok Star Randy Gonzalez Has Passed Away at 35

Viral TikTok Star Randy Gonzalez Has Passed Away at 35

2 Major 'Grey's Anatomy' Exits Have Been Confirmed This Year

2 Major 'Grey's Anatomy' Exits Have Been Confirmed This Year

Julia Fox's Tour of Her New York City Apartment Goes Viral &amp; You Have to See Why

Julia Fox's Tour of Her New York City Apartment Goes Viral & You Have to See Why

There's a Reason Why This Famous Actor Wasn't Chosen as Lex Luthor in 'Superman &amp; Lois,' Despite Fans Thinking It Could Happen

There's a Reason Why This Famous Actor Wasn't Chosen as Lex Luthor in 'Superman & Lois,' Despite Fans Thinking It Could Happen

Wed, 25 January 2023 at 7:20 pm

Scarlett Johansson Films Scenes for 'Project Artemis' with Woody Harrelson in Atlanta

Scarlett Johansson Films Scenes for 'Project Artemis' with Woody Harrelson in Atlanta

Scarlett Johansson and Woody Harrelson are taking a break from filming their upcoming Apple TV+ movie Project Artemis.

The 38-year-old actress and the 61-year-old actor were spotted leaving set after filming a few scenes on Wednesday afternoon (January 25) in Atlanta, Georgia.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Scarlett Johansson

For their time on set, Scarlett was seen wearing a navy dress while Woody wore a white collared shirt, red tie, and gray pants.

As of right now, not much is known about Project Artemis other than it being “set against the space race in the 60s.”

Last month, Scarlett was seen filming a few scenes with co-star Channing Tatum, who replaced this actor in the upcoming movie.

Just recently, it was revealed that Scarlett will be starring in a new limited series at Prime Video. Get the details!

Click through the gallery inside for 15+ pictures of Scarlett Johansson and Woody Harrelson on set in Atlanta…
Just Jared on Facebook
scarlett johansson woody harrelson film project artemis in atlanta 01
scarlett johansson woody harrelson film project artemis in atlanta 02
scarlett johansson woody harrelson film project artemis in atlanta 03
scarlett johansson woody harrelson film project artemis in atlanta 04
scarlett johansson woody harrelson film project artemis in atlanta 05
scarlett johansson woody harrelson film project artemis in atlanta 06
scarlett johansson woody harrelson film project artemis in atlanta 07
scarlett johansson woody harrelson film project artemis in atlanta 08
scarlett johansson woody harrelson film project artemis in atlanta 09
scarlett johansson woody harrelson film project artemis in atlanta 10
scarlett johansson woody harrelson film project artemis in atlanta 11
scarlett johansson woody harrelson film project artemis in atlanta 12
scarlett johansson woody harrelson film project artemis in atlanta 13
scarlett johansson woody harrelson film project artemis in atlanta 14
scarlett johansson woody harrelson film project artemis in atlanta 15
scarlett johansson woody harrelson film project artemis in atlanta 16
scarlett johansson woody harrelson film project artemis in atlanta 17
scarlett johansson woody harrelson film project artemis in atlanta 18
scarlett johansson woody harrelson film project artemis in atlanta 19

Photos: Backgrid USA
Posted to: Scarlett Johansson, Woody Harrelson

JJ Links Around The Web

Photo of Private: JJ Links Around The Web
Getty Images
  • Chloe Bailey announced the release date for her debut solo album - Just Jared Jr
  • Find out who will be playing Lex Luthor on Superman & Lois - Just Jared Jr
  • Here's everything coming to Peacock in February - Just Jared Jr
  • Austin Butler reacts to his Oscars nod - Just Jared Jr