Top Stories
Lauren Sanchez Reveals How Her Romance with Jeff Bezos Blossomed, What She Had to Stop Doing After Entering the Relationship, &amp; More

Lauren Sanchez Reveals How Her Romance with Jeff Bezos Blossomed, What She Had to Stop Doing After Entering the Relationship, & More

So Many Famous Stars Were Rejected From 'SNL' (You'll Be Shocked By Some of These Huge Comedy Stars!)

So Many Famous Stars Were Rejected From 'SNL' (You'll Be Shocked By Some of These Huge Comedy Stars!)

Paris Hilton Is A Mom; Welcomes First Baby With Husband Carter Reum!

Paris Hilton Is A Mom; Welcomes First Baby With Husband Carter Reum!

Did You See Who Is Missing From the 'Teen Wolf' Movie?

Did You See Who Is Missing From the 'Teen Wolf' Movie?

Wed, 25 January 2023 at 10:38 am

Stars Rejected From 'Saturday Night Live' - Celebrity 'SNL' Auditions Revealed

Continue Here »

Stars Rejected From 'Saturday Night Live' - Celebrity 'SNL' Auditions Revealed

Saturday Night Live is home to some of the most beloved comedians on the planet.

The long-running NBC sketch comedy series has provided a platform for countless talented stars to go on to become legends in the industry. And while they’ve fostered plenty of talent, producers have also passed on a surprising amount of hilarious hopefuls.

Over the years, celebrities have revealed that they auditioned to be on SNL, and they were either fully rejected or eventually brought on to write. Many of them went on to become successful in their own right, and hosted the show themselves.

Find out which stars auditioned and were rejected from SNL over the years…

Continue Here »

Just Jared on Facebook
Posted to: Saturday Night Live, Television

JJ Links Around The Web

Photo of Private: JJ Links Around The Web
Getty Images
  • Chloe Bailey announced the release date for her debut solo album - Just Jared Jr
  • Find out who will be playing Lex Luthor on Superman & Lois - Just Jared Jr
  • Here's everything coming to Peacock in February - Just Jared Jr
  • Austin Butler reacts to his Oscars nod - Just Jared Jr