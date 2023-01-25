T.J. Holmes & Amy Robach Are Having a Mediation Session With ABC (Report)

Top Stories
Wed, 25 January 2023 at 1:06 pm

T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach are preparing for a showdown with ABC.

The 45-year-old and 49-year-old anchors are set to have a mediation session with the network on Thursday (January 26), and it will “almost certainly involve race,” according to a new report.

TMZ‘s sources say ABC made it clear that they do not want the two of them back together on the same set.

“We’re told ABC has not played its hand on whether they want one or both of them gone entirely. Our sources say once the network made it clear it doesn’t want Amy and T.J. working together, their lawyers called for a mediation, and ABC agreed,” the outlet reports.

The two plan to come to the mediation as “a united front,” according to the sources.

ABC reportedly sees T.J. as “more problematic” than Amy, but she will not accept a harsher outcome for T.J. than her own.

Their lawyers are working closely together, and race will be brought up if T.J. is disciplined or fired, “especially if the punishment has no precedent with similarly situated white employees.”

The recommendations from the mediator are said not to be binding, but could lead to resolution or compromise.

The news comes after reports that the two were fired from the network earlier this month.

If you missed it, back on November 30, it was discovered that Amy and T.J. had been carrying on a secret relationship while both married to other people.
