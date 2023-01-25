These Celebs Have All Used Raya & There Are Some Wild Stories from the Dating App

The exclusive dating app Raya is often making headlines whenever celebs are revealed as members.

A viral TikTok video showed that a woman matched with Ben Affleck, then unmatched him when she thought he was fake. But, he later sent a video message to her on Instagram to prove that he was real.

Matthew Perry was also revealed to be a member after a young woman shared a video from the FaceTime call she had with the actor after they matched on the app.

Dozens of celebrities have been confirmed to be members of the dating app and there are some wild stories out there about what has happened. One star allegedly matched with 35 women and then accidentally added them all to a group chat on WhatsApp. Some stars have even met the love of the lives on the app!

