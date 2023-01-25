'Till' Director Chinonye Chukwu Calls Out 'Misogyny Towards Black Women' After Oscars 2023 Snub

Chinonye Chukwu is speaking out.

The 37-year-old Till director shared a message on social media following the announcement of the 2023 Academy Awards nominations, where the film was not included in the nominations for any awards.

In the post, featuring herself posing with civil rights activist Myrlie Evers-Williams (played by Jayme Lawson in the movie), the director called out “unabashed misogyny towards Black women.”

Keep reading to find out more…

“We live in a world and work in industries that are so aggressively committed to upholding whiteness and perpetuating an unabashed misogyny towards Black women,” she wrote.

“And yet. I am forever in gratitude for the greatest lesson of my life – regardless of any challenges or obstacles, I will always have the power to cultivate my own joy, and it is this joy that will continue to be one of my greatest forms of resistance. ✊🏽”

Several other favorite films were snubbed from the 2023 Oscars.