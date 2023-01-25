Top Stories
Lauren Sanchez Reveals How Her Romance with Jeff Bezos Blossomed, What She Had to Stop Doing After Entering the Relationship, &amp; More

Lauren Sanchez Reveals How Her Romance with Jeff Bezos Blossomed, What She Had to Stop Doing After Entering the Relationship, & More

So Many Famous Stars Were Rejected From 'SNL' (You'll Be Shocked By Some of These Huge Comedy Stars!)

So Many Famous Stars Were Rejected From 'SNL' (You'll Be Shocked By Some of These Huge Comedy Stars!)

Julia Fox's Tour of Her New York City Apartment Goes Viral &amp; You Have to See Why

Julia Fox's Tour of Her New York City Apartment Goes Viral & You Have to See Why

There's a Reason Why This Famous Actor Wasn't Chosen as Lex Luthor in 'Superman &amp; Lois,' Despite Fans Thinking It Could Happen

There's a Reason Why This Famous Actor Wasn't Chosen as Lex Luthor in 'Superman & Lois,' Despite Fans Thinking It Could Happen

Wed, 25 January 2023 at 3:45 pm

'Till' Director Chinonye Chukwu Calls Out 'Misogyny Towards Black Women' After Oscars 2023 Snub

'Till' Director Chinonye Chukwu Calls Out 'Misogyny Towards Black Women' After Oscars 2023 Snub

Chinonye Chukwu is speaking out.

The 37-year-old Till director shared a message on social media following the announcement of the 2023 Academy Awards nominations, where the film was not included in the nominations for any awards.

In the post, featuring herself posing with civil rights activist Myrlie Evers-Williams (played by Jayme Lawson in the movie), the director called out “unabashed misogyny towards Black women.”

Keep reading to find out more…

“We live in a world and work in industries that are so aggressively committed to upholding whiteness and perpetuating an unabashed misogyny towards Black women,” she wrote.

“And yet. I am forever in gratitude for the greatest lesson of my life – regardless of any challenges or obstacles, I will always have the power to cultivate my own joy, and it is this joy that will continue to be one of my greatest forms of resistance. ✊🏽”

Several other favorite films were snubbed from the 2023 Oscars.
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty
Posted to: 2023 Oscars, Chinonye Chukwu, Movies, TIll

JJ Links Around The Web

Photo of Private: JJ Links Around The Web
Getty Images
  • Chloe Bailey announced the release date for her debut solo album - Just Jared Jr
  • Find out who will be playing Lex Luthor on Superman & Lois - Just Jared Jr
  • Here's everything coming to Peacock in February - Just Jared Jr
  • Austin Butler reacts to his Oscars nod - Just Jared Jr