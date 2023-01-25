Top Stories
Paris Hilton Is A Mom; Welcomes First Baby With Husband Carter Reum!

Paris Hilton Is A Mom; Welcomes First Baby With Husband Carter Reum!

Jeremy Ruehlemann's Father Speaks Out, Reveals Likely Cause of Death

Jeremy Ruehlemann's Father Speaks Out, Reveals Likely Cause of Death

Who Will Win at Oscars 2023? JustJared.com's Early Predictions Are In!

Who Will Win at Oscars 2023? JustJared.com's Early Predictions Are In!

Did You See Who Is Missing From the 'Teen Wolf' Movie?

Did You See Who Is Missing From the 'Teen Wolf' Movie?

Wed, 25 January 2023 at 2:40 am

Tony Bennett Celebrates Lady Gaga's History-Making Oscars Nomination

Tony Bennett Celebrates Lady Gaga's History-Making Oscars Nomination

Lady Gaga has made Oscars history!

On Tuesday (January 24), The Academy announced their nominations for the 2023 Oscars, and the 36-year-old entertainer earned a nomination in the Best Original Song category for her song “Hold My Hand” from Top Gun: Maverick.

Gaga is now the first artist to receive three nominations in the category. She was first nominated in 2016 for “Til It Happens to You” then again in 2019 for “Shallow,” which she won.

After the nominations were announced, Gaga‘s longtime friend and frequent collaborator Tony Bennett congratulated her for making history.

Click inside to read more…

“Congratulations to the amazingly talented Lady Gaga on her 4th Oscar nomination! Today, #LadyGaga makes history as the first artist to receive three nominations in the ‘Best Original Song’ category at the #Oscars. So proud of you!” the 96-year-old music legend wrote on Instagram along with a photo of him and Gaga.

You can check out the full list of nominations at the 2023 Oscars here!
Just Jared on Facebook
tony bennett celebrates lady gaga making oscars history 01
tony bennett celebrates lady gaga making oscars history 02
tony bennett celebrates lady gaga making oscars history 03
tony bennett celebrates lady gaga making oscars history 04
tony bennett celebrates lady gaga making oscars history 05
tony bennett celebrates lady gaga making oscars history 06
tony bennett celebrates lady gaga making oscars history 07
tony bennett celebrates lady gaga making oscars history 08
tony bennett celebrates lady gaga making oscars history 09
tony bennett celebrates lady gaga making oscars history 10
tony bennett celebrates lady gaga making oscars history 11
tony bennett celebrates lady gaga making oscars history 12
tony bennett celebrates lady gaga making oscars history 13

Photos: Getty Images
Posted to: 2023 Oscars, Lady Gaga, Tony Bennett

JJ Links Around The Web

Photo of Private: JJ Links Around The Web
Getty Images
  • Chloe Bailey announced the release date for her debut solo album - Just Jared Jr
  • Find out who will be playing Lex Luthor on Superman & Lois - Just Jared Jr
  • Here's everything coming to Peacock in February - Just Jared Jr
  • Austin Butler reacts to his Oscars nod - Just Jared Jr