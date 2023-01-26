10 Most Handsome Male Celebrities Revealed, Based on Scientific Study of Facial Perfection!
Dr. Julian De Silva, a celebrity plastic surgeon, was able to asses which 10 male celebrities are the most handsome in the world, according to science!
The doctor used physical face mapping software to establish the “Greek Golden Ratio of Beauty Phi – which measures physical perfection.”
The celebrities on this list have near perfect faces, according to new computerized facial mapping techniques.
Keep reading to see which male celebrities are the most handsome in the world…