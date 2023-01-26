Austin Butler Reveals His Reaction to All the Talk About Elvis Accent

Austin Butler is responding to all of the talk about his speaking voice.

After winning the 2023 Golden Globe for his work playing Elvis Presley in Elvis, Austin went viral as many believed he still sounded like the rock star while speaking in his acceptance speech. Elvis wrapped filming quite a while ago and was released in theaters last year.

In a new interview, he gave his reaction to all of the viral talk.

During an interview with the Los Angeles Times, Austin was asked, “After you won at the Golden Globes, there was so much attention to your voice and your accent. How do you feel about that?”

Austin responded, “It’s funny to me because I don’t even think about it. I guess after three years of doing everything that I could to focus on this one goal of trying to bring life to Elvis in this film, I think that there’s certain muscular habits that must pop up. If I was trying to sound like Elvis, I would sound very different right now.”

About how he feels about the chatter, he responded, “I think it’s sort of amusing to me how much people want to focus on this one thing. But I’ve had friends who’ve gone and lived in other countries and they come back and they have a French accent or an Italian accent or something like that, or where they’ve gone and lived in the South for a while and they’ve come back. It’s funny how we have these muscular habits that will pop up in ways that we don’t expect. So especially at the Globes, the first time I’m ever accepting a major award, and if bits of the accent popped up, I mean, what timing.”

