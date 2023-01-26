'Avatar: The Way of Water' Overtakes 'Avengers: Infinity War' As 5th Highest-Grossing Film

Avatar: The Way of Water just keeps breaking box office records!

According to new reports, the movie, which was just released last month, has now become the fifth highest grossing movie in the world.

Keep reading to find out more…

The sequel to the 2009 movie from James Cameron has reached a total of $2.054 billion in total at the global box office.

This puts the film in the 5th place spot, just above Avengers: Infinity War, which earned $2.052 billion in total, according to Variety.

Additionally, Avatar: The Way of Water, also earned more than Spider-Man: No Way Home, which now makes it the highest-grossing movie of the pandemic era.

Globally, Avatar 2, has amassed $1.5 billion, the outlet reports, which now makes it the fourth-biggest movie in history. Domestically, it lands at #13 right now, with $603 million.

Earlier this week, Avatar 2‘s numbers put James and actress Zoe Saldana in the history books.

James became the first director of three movies that have made over $2 billion worldwide, while Zoe made history for this!