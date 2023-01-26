Bristol Palin Recovering from Her 9th Breast Reconstruction Surgery Following Botched Reduction at 19

Bristol Palin is recovering after undergoing a breast reconstruction surgery.

The 32-year-old Teen Mom alum and daughter of Sarah Palin took to social media to give fans an update on her health and explain why she had the surgery.

She opened up in a since-deleted post on her Instagram story that was accompanied by a photo.

In the photo, Bristol posed for a mirror selfie while wearing what appeared to be a compression bra with medical tubes attached to it.

“Sharing wayyyy tmi right now, but had my 9th breast reconstruction surgery last night,” she wrote alongside the photo, according to Us Weekly. “Yes NINTH.”

She continued, noting that the extensive surgeries were all “stemming from a botched breast reduction I had when I was 19 y/o.”

The initial surgery left her with damaged tissue in her muscles and “terrible scarring.”

“The whole situation has honestly made me very self conscious my entire adult life,” Bristol wrote. “Praying this is the last surgery needed – I had being a whiner but it kinda does put a set back/pause on life and that’s why I’ve been fairly MIA.”

