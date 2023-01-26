Britney Spears Speaks Out After Fans Call Cops to Her Home: 'My Privacy Was Invaded'

﻿Britney Spears is not happy with the fact that police came to her house for a wellness check.

Earlier in the week, allegedly concerned fans placed a call with the police department to do a wellness check after she disappeared from Instagram, which she’s occasionally done in the past few months.

“As everyone knows the police were called to my home based on some prank phone calls. I love and adore my fans but this time things went a little too far and my privacy was invaded,” she wrote on Twitter.

“The police never entered my home and when they came to my gate they quickly realized there was no issue and left immediately. This felt like I was being gaslit and bullied once the incident made it to the news and being portrayed once again in a poor and unfair light by the media,” she continued.

“During this time in my life, I truly hope the public and my fans who I care so much about can respect my privacy moving forward. All the love, B.”

