Emma Roberts' Response to Rumors That Lea Michele Can't Read is Going Viral (Video)

Emma Roberts made a recent appearance on Watch What Happens Live! where a caller sent in a question about her former Scream Queens co-star Lea Michele.

The caller wanted to know what Emma thought of Lea‘s performance on Broadway in Funny Girl (where she’s received rave reviews) and the biggest misconception about her pal.

Keep reading to see her viral response…

“I saw her in Funny Girl and I was crying at the end,” Emma said. “I’m just so happy for her. She’s so down-to-earth and so talented and she just deserves everything she’s getting with the Funny Girl praise and I couldn’t be happier [for her].”

Then Andy interjected and said that the biggest misconception is that she can’t read. If you’ve not heard, there’s been years-long rumors that Lea cannot read.

Emma looked taken aback by Andy interjecting with this comment and then responded, “Well… I mean… We’ve not been in a book club together!” The clip is now going viral and you can watch below.

Lea did respond to the rumors herself a few months back.