Jeffree Star Seemingly Drags Mikayla Nogueira in Post Announcing His Return to Reviewing Makeup & Criticizing 'Lying' Creators

Jeffree Star is reacting to more drama in the beauty industry.

The 37-year-old Jeffree Star Cosmetics brand owner and longtime content creator took to social media to promise a return to sharing honest makeup reviews. He did so as some were accusing popular TikTok creator Mikayla Nogueira of lying in a new video on TikTok.

Mikayala was called out for allegedly wearing a pair of false eyelashes in a video about a mascara from L’Oreal Paris that she shared on Tuesday (January 25).

Read more to see how Mikayla Nogueira and Jeffree Star reacted to the accusations…

“Girl did u add falsies at the end,” one commenter wrote in the comments section on the video. “we can see the length in the outer corner.”

She responded, promising that the final product was achieved using “just three/four coats and my tight liner.”

Mikayla told another person accusing her of using false lashes that the complaints were “literal proof that this mascara is the s-it.”

This isn’t the first time that Mikayla has courted controversy on TikTok. She issued an apology last year after there was backlash to comments about the long hours influencers work.

Another TikTok user noted that the video made them miss Jeffree, writing “Only reason I miss jeffree is cause his reviews were always so genuine.”

That same day, Jeffree took to Twitter to promise a return to makeup reviews, and he did so while shading other beauty gurus.

“I’ll be BACK to reviewing makeup products next week. These f-cking b-tches can’t stop lying to their audiences and it makes me SICK,” he wrote.

He seemingly doubled down on the accusations by sharing a photo of the mascara in a follow-up tweet, confirming he’d be reviewing the same product that Mikayla‘s video was about.

Jeffree‘s videos are likely to be shared on his TikTok in the future since he shared some major news about his popular YouTube channel last year.

He also sparked a conversation by claiming that he “escaped the Illuminati” and comparing himself to two popular musicians.

Check out Jeffree’s tweet below…

I’ll be BACK to reviewing makeup products next week. These fucking bitches can’t stop lying to their audiences and it makes me SICK. — Jeffree Star (@JeffreeStar) January 25, 2023