Jennifer Lopez & Josh Duhamel Literally Tie The Knot In New 'Shotgun Wedding' Pics (Exclusive)

Jennifer Lopez and Josh Duhamel get zip-tied together in this exclusive new photo from their new movie, Shotgun Wedding.

The two stars look a little worse for wear after their destination wedding was ambushed.

Here’s a summary of the movie: Darcy (Lopez) and Tom (Duhamel) gather their lovable-but-very-opinionated families for the ultimate destination wedding, just as the couple begin to get cold feet.

If that wasn’t enough of a threat to the celebration, suddenly everyone’s lives are in danger when the entire party is taken hostage.

“’Til Death Do Us Part” takes on a whole new meaning in this hilarious, adrenaline-fueled adventure as Darcy and Tom must save their loved ones—if they don’t kill each other first.

Jennifer Coolidge, Sonia Braga, Cheech Marin, Selena Tan, D’Arcy Carden, Callie Hernandez, Desmin Borges, Steve Coulter, Alberto Isaac, and Lenny Kravitz also star in the flick.

Shotgun Wedding will be streaming on Prime Video TOMORROW, Friday, January 27!

If you missed it, check out Jennifer talk about casting Josh as her leading man here.
