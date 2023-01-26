John Cena Looks Sharp in Pin-Striped Suit While Arriving in Australia with Wife Shay Shariatzadeh

John Cena has landed in Australia!

The 45-year-old Peacemaker actor held hands with wife Shay Shariatzadeh as they made their way through the airport on Thursday morning (January 26) in Sydney, Australia.

For their arrival, John looked sharp in a navy pin-striped suit while Shay, 34, went cozy in a gray sports-bra and matching sweatpants.

As the left the airport, John stopped and snapped some selfies with fans.

