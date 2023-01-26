John Legend Shares Adorable Photo with Newborn Daughter Esti!

John Legend is sharing a new photo with his baby girl!

On Wednesday (January 25), the 44-year-old EGOT winner took to social media to post an adorable photo with his newborn daughter Esti.

See the photo inside!

“Our new love. ❤️” John wrote on Instagram along with a photo of him with a big smile on his face while holding his less than two week old daughter.

John‘s wife Chrissy Teigen reacted to the photo, writing in the comments, “eeeee I love her.”

John and Chrissy, 37, welcomed baby Esti on Friday, January 13. The two are also parents to daughter Luna, 6, and son Miles, 4.

John recently spoke candidly about some of the past relationship struggles he and Chrissy have had over the years.