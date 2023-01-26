John Mayer Announces 'Solo' Tour, Reveals Dates, Pre-Sale Info & Opening Acts

John Mayer is heading out on tour, and the shows start in just a few weeks!

The 45-year-old “Slow Dancing in a Burning Room” hitmaker took to social media last week to tease some exciting news, sparking questions about new music.

On Thursday (January 26), he revealed that he was instead embarking on a solo tour after years of performing with the Grateful Dead. For that reason, he aptly decided to title the show Solo.

Read more about John Mayer’s Solo tour…

“I’m going on a solo arena tour,” John wrote alongside the news on Instagram. “I began my career on stage with only a guitar and a microphone. A lot has changed since then, but I knew one day I’d feel it in my heart to do an entire run of shows on my own again, just like those early days. It took a couple of decades, but I feel it now. I’ll be playing old songs. Newer songs. Songs you haven’t heard yet that I’ll be road testing – all on acoustic, electric, and piano.”

The first show kicks off March 11 in Newark, New Jersey with the last set scheduled on April 14 in Los Angeles. Fans can pick up a ticket on February 3 at 9am local time or look into pre-sale events that start on February 1.

The show features opening acts Lizzy McAlpine and Alec Benjamin.

If you missed it, late last year John opened up about the muse who inspired “Your Body is a Wonderland,” his relationship status and so much more during a podcast appearance.

Check out all of the dates for John Mayer’s Solo tour below…