Kanye West Could Be Barred From Entering Australia to Meet New Wife Bianca Censori's Family

Kanye West appears to be facing some travel restrictions.

It was recently reported that the 45-year-old rapper is planning on making a trip to Australia to meet his new “wife” Bianca Censori‘s family.

The 27-year-old architectural designer grew up in Melbourne, Australia and got a degree in architecture from the University of Melbourne before becoming Yeezy‘s Architectural Designer.

A few weeks ago, it was revealed that Kanye and Bianca got married in a secret ceremony, however, they never obtained a marriage license.

Now that he’s reportedly planning a trip to Austrlia, Kanye might not be allowed in.

Click inside to read more…

While discussing Kanye‘s possible visit, Australia’s Minister for Education Jason Clare revealed that Kanye might be refused a visa due to his recent anti-Semitic remarks.

“People like that who’ve applied for visas to get into Australia in the past have been rejected, Minister Clare told Channel Nine, according to Sky News. “I expect that if he does apply he would have to go through the same process and answer the same questions that they did.”

Peter Wertheim, who is the co-chief executive officer of the Executive Council of Australian Jewry, said that officials have met to discuss possibly banning Kanye from being allowed into Australia.

“We had a sympathetic hearing. We’ve made the case that this particular individual does not meet the character test and that it would be in the national interest not to grant him a visa and we set out our reasons in some detail in that letter,” Wertheim explained.

Bianca‘s family recently broke their silence on her and Kanye‘s wedding.