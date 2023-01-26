Keke Palmer Reveals Sex of Her First Child With Darius Jackson!

Keke Palmer is expecting a boy!

The 29-year-old Nope superstar made an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Wednesday night (January 25).

During the appearance, Keke revealed that she and her boyfriend Darius Jackson will soon be welcoming a baby boy.

“My baby is either going to be a Pisces or Aries,” she said.

“Pisces are known to be very deep. They’re emotional creatures. So I just want to make sure I’m not too blunt for my baby boy,” she added, giving the news away.

She added that she can be very “tell it like it is,” but with a Pisces on the way, the she needs to “wade in the water” to “keep it chill.”

