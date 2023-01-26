Kelsea Ballerini & Chase Stokes Hold Hands During Apparent Date Night Amid Relationship Rumors

Kelsea Ballerini and Chase Stokes seemingly offered a hint about their relationship status amid rumors that they are together.

If you missed it, the 29-year-old “Peter Pan” singer and 30-year-old Outer Banks actor had people wondering if they were dating after Chase shared an intimate pic of the two cozying up on Instagram.

Since then both Kelsea and Chase have reacted to the relationship rumors. However, neither directly confirmed that they were an item.

However, they sure looked like one during a night out on Tuesday (January 25) in Nashville, Tenn.

Read more about Chase Stokes and Kelsea Ballerini’s night out…

TMZ got pics of Chase and Kelsea from their night out at a local bar called Robert’s Western World. In the pics, they’re sitting at a table with their hands locked.

If they’re together, this would be Kelsea‘s first public relationship since getting divorced from ex Morgan Evans. The former couple agreed to finalize the divorce in November.

The country star opened up about the decision to step away from her marriage late last year. She also got candid about how she was feeling going into the holidays as a newly single woman.