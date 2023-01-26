Kyle Richards Reveals Her Weight Loss Secrets After Denying Ozempic Claims

Kyle Richards is opening up about her weight loss.

Last week, the 54-year-old Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star denied speculation that she lost weight due to using the drug Ozempic. For those unfamiliar, Ozempic is a prescription drug used to help people with Type 2 diabetes manage their blood sugar levels. However, it has been discovered that some use Ozempic because a side effect is weight loss.

On Monday (January 23), Kyle appeared on the Two Ts In A Pod podcast where she revealed how she really lost weight.

“After gaining weight during the summer — on July 15 — after getting off the boat I said ‘That is it. I’m not having any sugar, any carbs, any alcohol,’” Kyle shared.

“A lot of people think I’ve been taking Ozempic,” Kyle added. “To clarify I’ve never taken Ozempic.”

The following day, Kyle took to Instagram to share a photo of herself lounging out in a bikini.

In the comments, Kyle responded to fans asking about her physical transformation.

“NO alcohol, bread, pasta, sugar. I eat protein, fruit and vegetables,” Kyle wrote. “Now that I am the weight I want to be, I will have the occasional small amount of pasta etc once in a while. But no alcohol since July 15.”

“I workout every day,” Kyle added. “Chasing it up between running, cycling, hiking and yoga. Weights & stomach everyday.”

