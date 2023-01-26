Niall Horan Readies New Single 'Heaven' Ahead of Stretch of Festival Performances

Niall Horan is gearing up to stage a musical comeback.

The 29-year-old “Slow Hands” hitmaker took to social media to announce the impending release of his new single “Heaven.” The track – his first solo release since his 2020 album Heartbreak Weather – is set to arrive on February 17.

It comes after he started teasing the number in the lead up to the new year.

Read more about Niall Horan’s new single “Heaven”…

Niall co-wrote “Heaven” alongside John Ryan, Tobias Jesso Jr. and Joel Little, who also produced the track.

He’s been teasing it on TikTok since last October!

The One Direction alum opened up about the song’s meaning in a statement: “One thing I’ve learned over the years is that society loves to pressure us into reaching certain milestones by a certain age. Whether that’s getting married or anything else that really should be based on our own instincts. As I’ve gotten older I’ve tried to let go of those expectations and just follow my heart. The chorus of this song is saying that what I have in my life currently is amazing. So it would be crazy to ruin that by giving into outside pressures.”

“Heaven” is dropping just a few months before Niall is set to hit the road for a string of festival performances. His first is scheduled on May 26 at Boston Calling Festival.

Hopefully this is a hint that Niall will have a new album on the way in 2023. He’s one of many artists we’re looking forward to hearing more from in the new year!

Get a first taste of Niall Horan’s new single “Heaven” below and check out his upcoming performance dates…

@niallhoran I could not be happier to let you know that my new single Heaven is being released February 17. Pre-save and pre-order link in bio. ♬ Heaven – Niall Horan

Niall Horan – 2023 Festival Dates

5/26 Boston, MA Boston Calling Festival 2023

6/16 Landgraaf, NL Pinkpop 2023

6/17 Newport, UK Isle of Wight Festival 2023

7/6 Stavern, NO Stavernfestivalen

7/7 Glasgow, UK TRNSMIT Festival 2023

7/20 Ostrava, CZ Colours of Ostrava 2023

7/22 Paris, FR Lollapalooza Paris

8/9 Odemira, PT Meo Sudoeste 2023

8/12 Budapest, HU Sziget Festival 2023

9/1 Stradbally, IE Electric Picnic 2023