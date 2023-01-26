Prince William's Joke Directed at His Wife Causes Lots of Laughter During Their Royal Visit

Prince William, Prince of Wales and Catherine, Princess of Wales (aka Kate Middleton) stop by the Windsor Foodshare on Thursday (January 26) in Windsor, England.

The royal couple learned about the charity’s work providing food to those who are struggling.

The Prince and Princess helped to put together parcels of food for those in need, and Prince William cracked a joke in the process that made the whole room laugh.

Whilst his wife was chatting with volunteers and workers, Prince William was picking out some goods for his parcel of food. He looked over at his wife and jokingly said, “Excuse me, too much nattering going on over here!” The whole room laughed at this comment.

Meanwhile, Sarah Kember, the manager of the foodshare center, told People that while both packed up parcels of food to give out to those in need, one did a better job.

She said, “They did alright. One was better than the other, but I won’t say which.”

Find out what happened when the royal couple was asked about Prince Harry recently.