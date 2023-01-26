Radiant Princess Eugenie Steps Out in London After Announcing Her Pregnancy

Princess Eugenie looked radiant when she stepped out earlier this week after sharing some very exciting news.

The 32-year-old royal confirmed that she and her 36-year-old husband Jack Brooksbank were expecting their second child. The Princess is due this summer.

After sharing the news, she was spotted stepping out of the Chiltern Firehouse on Tuesday (January 24) in London.

The royal was all smiles and wore a long tan trench coat over her baby bump. She paired the jacket with a floral print dress, opaque tights, knee-high boots and a chic bag.

The couple welcomed their first child, August Philip Hawke Brooksbank, back in February 2021. He made his grand debut over a year later during the late Queen Elizabeth‘s Platinum Jubilee celebrations.

A statement from the Palace confirmed that baby August is “very much looking forward to being a big brother.”

Scroll through all of the new photos of Princess Eugenie in the gallery…