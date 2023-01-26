Rita Ora Shows Off Defined Abs While Promoting Her New Music in London

Rita Ora perfects her sunglass tilt while heading out of BBC Radio One Studios in London after an interview on Tuesday afternoon (January 24).

The 32-year-old singer is making her rounds, promoting her upcoming music, which includes a brand new single this month.

Earlier in the day, Rita was spotted in a striped green top, arriving to the city on the Eurostar.

If you didn’t see, Rita opened up about a lot of things in a new interview with British GQ.

Some of the topics she covered included the rumored “throuple” relationship with husband Taika Waititi and Tessa Thompson, her past relationship with Calvin Harris, and so much more.

As far as her new album goes, Rita says that “with this album, I’ve just been very brave and confident. I’ve written a lot of songs on this album, I’ve been in every session, and if not, I’ve altered songs to fit me. I’ve never done that before with any album: really done all the work and written every single song or been a part of every single song process.”