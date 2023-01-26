'Succession' Season 4 Teaser Trailer Teases the Fallout From Logan Roy's Major Blindside - Watch Now!

The first teaser trailer for Succession season four has debuted, and it shows the fallout from Logan Roy’s massive season three decision to sell Waystar Royco, blindsiding his children.

Brian Cox, Jeremy Strong, Sarah Snook, Kieran Culkin, Alan Ruck, Matthew Macfadyen, Nicholas Braun, J. Smith-Cameron, Alexander Skarsgard, Cherry Jones, and more are all returning for the new episodes.

Keep reading to see the teaser trailer…

Here’s the season 4 synopsis: The sale of media conglomerate Waystar Royco to tech visionary Lukas Matsson (Skarsgård) moves ever closer. The prospect of this seismic sale provokes existential angst and familial division among the Roys as they anticipate what their lives will look like once the deal is complete. A power struggle ensues as the family weighs up a future where their cultural and political weight is severely curtailed.

New episodes return to HBO on March 26.