Taylor Swift's 'Lavender Haze' Music Video Gets a Release Date!

Taylor Swift is ready to keep the Midnights era going.

The 33-year-old “Anti-Hero” superstar revealed that the long-awaited visual for “Lavender Haze,” the opening track from her latest studio album, is arriving at midnight (Friday, January 27).

“Meet me at midnight…for the Lavender Haze music video premiere (!!!!!!!!!!!!!)” she excitedly announced across social media.

Taylor first teased the visual in a compilation of clips one day before the album. We can’t wait to see it!

